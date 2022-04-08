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’Ukraine - What is Really Happening?' - Gonzalo Lira | Real Talk with Zuby #200
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100 views • April 08, 2022
Gonzalo Lira is an American who’s lived in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv for years and was in Kyiv at the start of the offensive. He shares his thoughts and observations on the conflict in a run of YouTube videos and posts on Telegram and Twitter.
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFhkJZ3Dyb4 - April 7, 2022
’Ukraine - What is Really Happening?' - Gonzalo Lira | Real Talk with Zuby #200
Ukraine, What is Really Happening, Gonzalo Lira, Real Talk with Zuby 200, April 7 2022
Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusic.
Follow Gonzalo - https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira.
Sponsor: Watch Tuttle Twins episodes for FREE at https://tuttletwins.tv.
Subscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more -
https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast
Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic
Website - https://zubymusic.com.
Online Store - https://teamzuby.com
'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' eBook - https://gumroad.com/l/zubyfitness
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFhkJZ3Dyb4 - April 7, 2022
’Ukraine - What is Really Happening?' - Gonzalo Lira | Real Talk with Zuby #200
Ukraine, What is Really Happening, Gonzalo Lira, Real Talk with Zuby 200, April 7 2022
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