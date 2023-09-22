Just Because

Lies, threats and more lies ... needless deaths and loss ... promises of better times delayed and broken ... with no accountability or remorse ... no answers as to why... it has to be a simulation ... a training session ...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.