X22 REPORT Ep. 3085a - The Economy Is Imploding, The D’s/[CB] Will Take The Blame For The Collapse

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3085a - June 4, 2023
The Economy Is Imploding, The D’s/[CB] Will Take The Blame For The Collapse
The green new deal continually falls apart, the earth is getting cooler not warmer. The entire agenda of the [WEF] is failing. The jobs numbers are manipulated we are in a recession heading towards a recession. Biden is losing his SC cases.
