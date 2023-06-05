X22 REPORT Ep. 3085a - The Economy Is Imploding, The D’s/[CB] Will Take The Blame For The Collapse

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3085a - June 4, 2023

The Economy Is Imploding, The D’s/[CB] Will Take The Blame For The Collapse





The green new deal continually falls apart, the earth is getting cooler not warmer. The entire agenda of the [WEF] is failing. The jobs numbers are manipulated we are in a recession heading towards a recession. Biden is losing his SC cases.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)



