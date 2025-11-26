© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Project Monarch - Haunting testimony of mind control & erased memories
Long before the Epstein story, Paul Bonacci was one of the central victims in the Franklin child prostitution scandal that rocked Nebraska in the 1980s.
👉 He testified that he’d been used in a top-secret government trauma-based mind‑control program fitting the description of Project Monarch.
Children were reportedly groomed as operatives—controlled through triggers, codes, and psychological conditioning.