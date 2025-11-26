THROWBACK: Project Monarch - Haunting testimony of mind control & erased memories

Long before the Epstein story, Paul Bonacci was one of the central victims in the Franklin child prostitution scandal that rocked Nebraska in the 1980s.

👉 He testified that he’d been used in a top-secret government trauma-based mind‑control program fitting the description of Project Monarch.

Children were reportedly groomed as operatives—controlled through triggers, codes, and psychological conditioning.