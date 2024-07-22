We Must De-Recognise Israel NOW! Tariq Ali (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive at:-

Tariq Ali argues recognising Palestine as a state "means nothing" and that what states should really be implementing is the de-recognition of Israel.





Tariq Ali is a writer and filmmaker. He has written more than a dozen books on world history and politics—including Pirates of the Caribbean, Bush in Babylon, The Clash of Fundamentalisms and The Obama Syndrome. Winston Churchill: His Times, His Crimes is his latest. He's also written five novels in his Islam Quintet series and scripts for the stage and screen. He is an editor of the New Left Review.





0:00 – Introduction

03:00 – How should we interpret the mass protests in support for Gaza?

09:00 – The support to Israel from the Western political class

13:38 – Alan Duncan MP vs the Israel lobby in UK politics

18:00 – Islamophobia in the West since 9/11

24:20 – Why we should “de-recognise” Israel and have a single democratic state

29:53 – Israel’s endgame is a wider regional war and this genocide

30:38 –Electoral backlash in UK and US over Gaza

33:22 – Could a wider peace movement develop out of all this?

36:47 – Why have the Arab states sat by and allowed this genocide to happen?

43:17 – “Don’t give up, you are the opposition” – Tariq’s message to those protesting





