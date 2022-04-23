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Is Sacrificing Myself for Another Loving?
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21 views • April 23, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs
20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1
Cut:
07m21s - 10m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“SACRIFICING MYSELF TO “LOVE” ANOTHER IS NOT LOVING TO MYSELF OR THE OTHER.”
https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs
20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1
Cut:
07m21s - 10m03s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“SACRIFICING MYSELF TO “LOVE” ANOTHER IS NOT LOVING TO MYSELF OR THE OTHER.”
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