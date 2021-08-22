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Soros operated the Color Revolutions in Eastern European countries, and the awakened masses began to unite resist Soros [Chinese subtitle] 索羅斯在東歐國家操作顏色革命、分化不同族群，而覺醒群眾也開始團結起來抵抗索羅斯
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20 views • August 22, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Soros, Go Home: Sponsor of Color Revolutions Lost His State Department Support〉，頻道「Vesti News」，2017年3月20日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZgnwPkrVZ0
原影片出處：〈Soros, Go Home: Sponsor of Color Revolutions Lost His State Department Support〉，頻道「Vesti News」，2017年3月20日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZgnwPkrVZ0
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