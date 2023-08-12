Aliens Attack Village in Peru

Timothy Alberino and Doug Thornton do a deep dive into the alleged attack on a village in the Peruvian Amazon by extraterrestrial beings. Alberino relates the legend of the pelacaras (face peelers) and discusses the correlations between the Peru alien incident, the Las Vegas alien incident, and Phil Scheider’s encounter with large grey aliens while employed in the construction of a deep underground military base (DUMB) in Dulce, New Mexico. Alberino also discusses the high strangeness and heightened UFO activity in the Peruvian Amazon.





Birthright is a revolutionary book by Timothy Alberino that connects the dots between an array of riveting topics, including the pre-adamic world, the angelic rebellion, the destruction of Planet Rahab, the Garden of Eden, the Book of Enoch, the fall of the watchers, the giants of Genesis 6, Luciferianism and the occult, UFO's and alien abductions, transhumanism, the mark of the beast, and the battle of Armageddon.





