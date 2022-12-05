To Be Risen With Christ

Colossians 3:1-4 KJV

(1) If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

(2) Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.

(3) For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.

(4) When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.



