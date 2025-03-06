BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
C2 w/ SOSA ~ why Lockheed is NOT broke
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
207 followers
Follow
13 views • 1 month ago

https://search.brave.com/search?q=medical+body+area+networks&source=web

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=sensors+open+system+architecture&source=web

.

In the military, "command and control" (C2) refers to the exercise of authority and direction by a designated commander over assigned forces to accomplish a mission, essentially encompassing the ability to plan, direct, coordinate, and control troops to achieve objectives; "command" represents the authority to lead, while "control" is the act of managing and directing forces to execute that command

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+command+and+control+in+the+military&source=web

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+information+grid&source=web

.

A "C2 constellation" refers to a network of interconnected military systems designed for command and control (C2) operations, typically encompassing various communication, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities, allowing for coordinated decision-making and information sharing across different units and platforms within a military force; it essentially describes a comprehensive network architecture for managing military operations effectively.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+a+c2+constellation&source=web

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/C2-Constellation-Functional-Classes-notional-Note-read-Weapon-Sensor_fig1_4165281

.

https://publicintelligence.net/fm-3-09-34-kill-box-tactics-and-multiservice-procedures/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/224330362_Intelligence_Surveillance_and_Reconnaissance_fusion_for_coalition_operations

.

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is a military process that gathers, analyzes, and shares information to help decision-makers.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+intelligence+surveillance+and+reconnaissance&source=web

.

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

.

https://www.army.mil/article/245810/mcbl_looks_to_future_c2_information_systems_to_enable_decision_dominance

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=electronic+warfare+60+years&source=web

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AN/FLR-9

.

https://hanspeterschaub.info/Papers/Bajenaru2023.pdf

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/367453124_Trustworthy_Reinforcement_Learning_for_Decentralized_Control_of_Satellites

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1hd6emzjWc

Introduction to wireless sensor networks | Practical Applications

Keywords
trump20242030covid
