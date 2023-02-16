Create New Account
Miles Guo: When it comes to questions related to Taiwan and Falun Gong, ChatGPT provides totally different answers to the same question in the traditional and simplified Chinese versions
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p28g8sm9f29

2/15/2023 Miles Guo: When it comes to questions related to Taiwan and Falun Gong, ChatGPT provides totally different answers to the same question in the traditional and simplified Chinese versions. Its answer is given in the exact same fashion as the CCP’s official document. It proves again that ChatGPT has been influenced by the CCP

#Taiwan #FalunGong #SimplifiedChinese #TraditionalChinese #ChatGPT


2/15/2023 文贵直播: 在涉及台湾和法轮功问题上，ChatGPT在中文简繁体的版本给出了完全不一样的答案，简体行文风格完全是中共官方文件形式，再次证明中共已经影响了ChatGPT

#台湾 #法轮功 #中文简体 #中文繁体 #ChatGPT


Keywords
