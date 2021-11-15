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PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED: CDC Admits No Evidence Unvaxxed Are Spreading
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81 views • November 15, 2021
PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED: CDC Admits No Evidence Unvaxxed Are Spreading
A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
source:
StewPeters.tv
A newly released FOIA from the CDC shows that the agency is claiming to have no documented evidence that unvaccinated Americans who have had Covid twice are infecting other people. Stew Peters investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a timely report on this bombshell admission.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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