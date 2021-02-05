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PGP117 Obedience Training and Window Dressing
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40 views • February 05, 2021
Obedience Training, if you love or care about Freedom and Liberty...why the f#@k are you still wearing a Mask?
We are always talking about "Window Dressing" but never the real issues.
Prepper Guy Podcasts on Podbean
https://prepperguy.podbean.com/
Website
https://prepperguy.com/
Prepper Guy Shop
https://prepperguy.com/shop/
Contra Radio Network
https://contraradionetwork.podbean.com/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement
We are always talking about "Window Dressing" but never the real issues.
Prepper Guy Podcasts on Podbean
https://prepperguy.podbean.com/
Website
https://prepperguy.com/
Prepper Guy Shop
https://prepperguy.com/shop/
Contra Radio Network
https://contraradionetwork.podbean.com/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement
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