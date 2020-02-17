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AIRBORNE MORGELLON'S DISEASE?
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105 views • February 17, 2020
Biological weapons encapsulated in protective coatings like synthetic webbing would explain why so many people who see web-like filaments drifting down from the skies report illness after touching the webs. After a predetermined amount of time, these encapsulated pathogens are released into the environment as the filaments break down from sunlight. When the webbing is closely examined, it is proven to be man-made filaments.
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