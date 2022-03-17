Miles Guo: The three most marvelous things about the New Federal State of China: 1) the Ukraine rescue operation; 2) the Himalaya Coin that has made a lot of people rich; and 3) our media platforms

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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: Our fellow fighter had warned Liu Yazhou to run, and I was the first to know that Liu Yazhou would be arrested. The three most marvelous things about the New Federal State of China: 1) the Ukraine rescue operation; 2) the Himalaya Coin that has made a lot of people rich; and 3) our media platforms capable of competing with the CCP to make our voice heard. Yang Jiechi doesn’t even dare to mention my name and the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue operation