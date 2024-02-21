Hamas Will Benefit If...': Israeli Intel Warns Netanyahu Of 'Holy War' Over Al-Aqsa

Chief of Israel's Shin Bet security service reportedly warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers that Israel’s war against the Hamas could expand and take on overtones of a religious conflict if restrictions are imposed on the entry of Arab Israelis to the Al-Aqsa compound in Occupied East Jerusalem during the approaching holy month of Ramadhan.
