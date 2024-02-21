Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamas Will Benefit If...': Israeli Intel Warns Netanyahu Of 'Holy War' Over Al-Aqsa
channel image
Vampire Slayer
29 Subscribers
29 views
Published 14 hours ago

Chief of Israel's Shin Bet security service reportedly warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers that Israel’s war against the Hamas could expand and take on overtones of a religious conflict if restrictions are imposed on the entry of Arab Israelis to the Al-Aqsa compound in Occupied East Jerusalem during the approaching holy month of Ramadhan.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket