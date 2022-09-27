Create New Account
FULL SHOW: Nancy Pelosi Booed At Back-To-Back Events Shows America Has Realized Who The Democrats Really Are
InfoWars
Published 2 months ago |

It’s getting harder for Democrats to convince anybody they are the good guys as violent crime increases, double standards on illegal immigration is exposed, and their child sex abuse is on full display. Now Nancy Pelosi cannot speak in public without being booed and heckled, even by Democrats. Meanwhile, the Biden economic and border disasters continue and their strain on the American people is undeniable. The international power structure continues shaking up as China is now making pro-Russia public statements. The sudden adult death syndrome continues to get worse with no one looking for serious answers. The psychotic break that every radical liberal democrat is an inch away from is put on full display in one viral video.

