Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
STEVE QUAYLE ON THE HAGMANN REPORT: CIVIL WAR UNDERWAY (9/1/2022)
64 views
channel image
RBinAZ
Published 2 months ago |

All weapons of internal surveillance have been fully deployed.  Americans who believe in the constitution and personal freedoms are now "domestic terrorists."  There is no turning back.


Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann discuss the dry timber and underbrush that is making a kinetic civil war inside the US inevitable. When the (p)Resident of the US declares everyone who is not aligned with his political party a Fascist, an enemy of the state, and further asserts that we must fight a mighty military with our measly arms that he and his party want to take from us, what are we to do?

https://www.hagmannreport.com/battlefield-usa-civil-war-underway-steve-quayle-doug-hagmann-the-hagmann-report-full-show-9-1-2022/

https://www.stevequayle.com/


Keywords
vaccinescivil warelectiondonald trumpworld war 3invasionsteve quayledoug hagmannun troopshagmann report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket