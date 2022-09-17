STEVE QUAYLE ON THE HAGMANN REPORT: CIVIL WAR UNDERWAY (9/1/2022)

All weapons of internal surveillance have been fully deployed. Americans who believe in the constitution and personal freedoms are now "domestic terrorists." There is no turning back.





Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann discuss the dry timber and underbrush that is making a kinetic civil war inside the US inevitable. When the (p)Resident of the US declares everyone who is not aligned with his political party a Fascist, an enemy of the state, and further asserts that we must fight a mighty military with our measly arms that he and his party want to take from us, what are we to do?







https://www.hagmannreport.com/battlefield-usa-civil-war-underway-steve-quayle-doug-hagmann-the-hagmann-report-full-show-9-1-2022/







https://www.stevequayle.com/









