Word from God About Families and Land in THIS Hour!

Deuteronomy Chapter 30Deut. 30

Amplified Bible, Classic Edition

30 And when all these things have come upon you, the blessings and the curses which I have set before you, and you shall call them to mind among all the nations where the Lord your God has driven you,

2 And shall return to the Lord your God and obey His voice according to all that I command you today, you and your children, with all your [mind and] heart and with all your being,

3 Then the Lord your God will restore your fortunes and have compassion upon you and will gather you again from all the nations where He has scattered you.

4 Even if any of your dispersed are in the uttermost parts of the heavens, from there the Lord your God will gather you and from there will He bring you.

5 And the Lord your God will bring you into the land which your fathers possessed, and you shall possess it; and He will do you good and multiply you above your fathers.

Maybe your family were the bad guys. God will show what land he has given you. The whole Bible is about God forgiving our sin, setting us from the slavery to the world, and sin, etc. then he gives us land. God leads us to our promised land like he lead Abraham, and Israel. Out of slavery.

Or God tells us to conquer land like in America. In 2003, God called us to take a 3,000 mile Bicycle Trip, camping for 4 months. People saw us, saw: Some Very Wholesome, clean minded, pure, FREE people. People saw real freedom! No bills, no mortgage, no debts, no job. Freedom. Christ means for us all to be this free. Life, Liberty Pursuit of happiness, living a life pleasing to God.

