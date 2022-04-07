HOW TO CONNECT PVC TO CITY MAIN LINE

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Successful Fix ! Thanks Team Rooter , Sorry the Go pro time laps did not come out , the memory card was full . Team Rooter fixed the clay pipe that had a crack in it for the past 15 years. Roots got into the crack clogging my moms pluming i open the clean out and sewer water rushed out into the gopher hole next to it , so sorry to report the gopher probably has hepatitis now ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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