Ζητούνται Έλληνες ναυτικοί!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greek shipowners warn young Europeans and Americans no longer want to work in commercial ships, so future seamanship risks becoming exclusively Asian. He askes for young Greeks to come and work in container ships.
Τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου για ακόμη μια φορά έκρουσε ο εφοπλιστής καπετάν Παναγιώτης Τσάκος για την ελληνική και ελληνόκτητη ναυτιλία λόγω έλλειψης Ελλήνων ναυτικών στα πλοία.
http://mariatsakosfoundation.gr/?page_id=402
https://www.tsakoshellas.gr/ourgroup/
https://nmiotc.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/10th-NMIOTC-Annual-Conference-Article-12-06-2019-v1.pdf