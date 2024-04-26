Create New Account
TruNews FULL UNCUT Apr 26, 2024 - Biden May Declare Climate Change State of Emergency
President Joe Biden is under pressure from radical climate change activists to sign a presidential decree declaring a national climate emergency. They argue that this action is necessary to mobilize significant federal resources and address the urgent threats posed by global warming.

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

