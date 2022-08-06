Demise Of The Adulterer From The Adulteress - Proverbs 5:5

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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adultery Brings The Demise Of The Adulterer.
Proverbs 5:5 (NIV).
5 Her feet go down to death;
her steps lead straight to the grave.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
In the Old Testament, the adulteress is a married woman.
The adulterer is any man.
Both the adulteress and the adulterer are guilty of adultery.
Both will suffer the consequences.
Only Jesus can rescue from this cardinal sin.
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