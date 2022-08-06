Demise Of The Adulterer From The Adulteress - Proverbs 5:5

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adultery Brings The Demise Of The Adulterer.

Proverbs 5:5 (NIV).

5 Her feet go down to death;

her steps lead straight to the grave.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

In the Old Testament, the adulteress is a married woman.

The adulterer is any man.

Both the adulteress and the adulterer are guilty of adultery.

Both will suffer the consequences.

Only Jesus can rescue from this cardinal sin.

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