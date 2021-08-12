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MUST C, 15-min Mark. -- Keep the faith, Keep on fighting, NEVER back down. #Vax
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218 views • August 12, 2021
The mandatory vax scam is failing. Victory for freedom is within our grasp. Michal Matt is rallying our forces with this video. Don't be a good (but dead) Global citizen. Go for truth Mike Lindell site is at: www.frankspeech.com
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