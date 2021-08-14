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DR. LEE MERRITT: BIOWEAPON KILL SHOT IS GLOBAL WAR AGAINST COMMON PEOPLE
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540 views • August 14, 2021
INCREDIBLY GOOD and IMPORTANT interview with Dr. Lee Merritt by David Knight from August 10, 2021! “People are unaware – the paradigm has changed and we have to stop thinking about this as a disease, because this is a WAR against you, against your children – they don’t really care [if we die] – they might not even care if they take the pharmaceutical companies down with them – This is a killing program and once you get that in your head, then you won’t be fooled by all of this."
The intelligence organizations OWN the media and they own the “fact-checkers.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qU93lRYZwi6R/
The intelligence organizations OWN the media and they own the “fact-checkers.”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qU93lRYZwi6R/
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