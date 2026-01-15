BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Dr. Jack Kruse-inspired: A Middle Finger to Big Pharma by Maximizing Intracellular Hydration & post-Sunrise #737
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
Longevity & hydration tip: drink your body weight (pounds) in # of fluid ounces (NOT half as usually taught by many). For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, drink up to 150 fluid ounces of water (does NOT count coffee, beer, other alcohol). Maybe a bit less if you eat lots of fresh fruits & battles.


To view the things mentioned (& MORE!) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the $$$ (& time) to prep your own water & move FAR away from 5G antennas & all other sources of man-made electromagnetic fields that's DE-HYDRATING you like a piece of steak that's being microwaved -- by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT -- view my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


Learn all about the harms of invisible, man-made electromagnetic fields at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies


To learn all about water purity & maximizing intracellular hydration, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration


Re-mineralize your distilled water w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads" at:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt (should redirect to: Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


(not mentioned) To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


Kill microorganisms in your suspect water by pouring 3 to 7 fl. oz. of 200 ppm of hypochlorous acid (chemical name: HOCl) made by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

per gallon of grey water & let sit for 10 or more minutes. View COVID-19 test results, The HypoChlorous Company's pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer &/or Affiliate by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry



To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ proper care & maintenance), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial water distillers, visit

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

& enter my affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing

OR

Lauderhill


Restructure your distilled water w/ the Analemma-Water "wand," whole-home device, garden hose attachment, & water bottle by:

https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


For a deep dive into the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits


To help others hydrate really well by becoming a FREE Analemma affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing

OR

tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater


To raise the vibration of your drinking water -- while possibly increasing intra-cellular hydration -- w/ TRUE Italian, cobalt through-&-through (vs. just painted on) GLASS bottles, visit my 9% off (your 1st order, only) BlueBottleLove (BBL) Ambassador link at:

https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/bluebottlelove

OR

tinyurl.com/CobaltBlueGlassBottles

off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
