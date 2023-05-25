The CCP's economic coercion has enabled Xi to carry out the genocide in Xinjiang without facing punishment and has emboldened him to have greater audacity in invading Taiwan

https://gettr.com/post/p2hojlye1e4

5/18/2023 【House Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Hearing】The CCP's economic coercion has enabled Xi Jinping to carry out the genocide in Xinjiang without facing punishment and has emboldened him to have greater audacity in invading Taiwan despite the danger of a world war; the CCP has also gained political influence in many countries through corruption, allowing it to undermine the interests of those countries as well as those of the US.

5/18/2023 【美国众议院印太小组听证会】前美国副助理国务卿大卫·费斯先生：中共的经济胁迫帮助了习近平在新疆实施种族大屠杀而不受惩罚，并使得他无视引发世界大战的危险有更大的胆子去打台湾；中共还通过腐败获得了在很多国家的政治影响力，从而得以损害那些国家以及美国的利益

