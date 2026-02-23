❗️Putin congratulated Russians on the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland.

@AussieCossack

On February 23, Russia celebrates the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland.

This date symbolizes respect for the nation's history and its heroes — often everyday individuals who demonstrated remarkable bravery defending the Fatherland when necessary. For over a century, this day has been celebrated in Russia under various names.

Defender of the Fatherland Day is a celebration of valor, devotion, and courage. On this occasion, people honor the heroes who lost their lives defending their country’s independence and recognize all men, regardless of age or profession, as they too may one day need to defend their homeland. Women are congratulated too — those connected to military service or security work, military doctors, communications specialists, veterans, and women who served in combat zones. It is a day to honor those who stand ready to protect the Motherland at any moment.