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El ORIGEN oculto de las CIUDADES y su conexión con TARTARIA y el Viejo Orden Mundial - Parte 1
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71 views • May 14, 2020
En este primer video analizamos El ORIGEN oculto de algunas de las grandes CIUDADES de este mundo conocido. Ciudades como San Petersburgo y Londres , así como su conexión con el antiguo imperio de TARTARIA y el viejo orden mundial en el que RUSIA ocupaba un papel protagonista. Despertemos. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
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