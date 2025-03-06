BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 06 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 1 month ago

March 6, 2025

rt.com


France's widely unpopular president Emmanuel Macron is ridiculed online, after he suggests replacing the US as Europe's nuclear umbrella force. That's as the rift between Western powers grows wider. Distressing images - as Moscow's troops discover more bodies of civilians apparently killed during the Ukrainian military occupation of a village in Russia's Kursk region. Israel claims to have eliminated a local Hamas leader during its latest devastating raids on the West Bank, while Donald Trump threatens to unleash hell on Gaza, unless all hostages are freed and Hamas leaves the territory.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy