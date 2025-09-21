20 - The Spooky Christmas Special Part 2

In this giant, over-stuffed turkey sized festive edition of Union of the Unknowns, the Unknowns get into the Christmas spirit by swapping real-life spooky tales of the paranormal and the, er, unknown.

Stories include:

The precognitive dreams of church hall games and future dog fights.

Foreknowledge of the Covidian collapse and the End Date of the Church of the Subgenius.

Ouija weirdness portending doom, pre-birth visions of post-birth offspring and the premonition of a rock star’s demise.

School shooting presentiments and supranormal swing stoppage to save small fry.

The disappearing (and, with luck, reappearing) object phenomenon involving pH papers, keys, candles and wallets.

The power of prayer, while in deep water, brings a mechanical miracle.

Sleep paralysis induced by the succubus (or possibly your flatmate), night-time foot ticklers and the unseen force that pulls you off your bed.

Near death experiences and other sojourns out of the body.

Visions of lizards, Jesus and the Grim Reaper.Phantom furniture movers, door slammers, room disorganisers and stair climbers.

Haunted rooms, unseen toy activators, flying clocks, uncontrollable hi-fis and the TVs that decide for themselves when to turn off.

Glimpses of other timelines of the multiverse, and the dichotomy of destiny and free will.

Financial advice from beyond the grave, the tattooed ghost, spooky pet scarers and the phantom hair brusher at the end of the bed.

Enjoy! But maybe with the light on if it’s late at night…





Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Keel, Ashley, Terry and guest Unknown, and Jackye’s fashion stylist, Candace. Also joining us during the program like “surprise” guests on an old-time TV Christmas special are Stella, Big Perm, the sceptical Bruce and additional (though mainly silent) guest Unknown Veli.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/20---The-Spooky-Christmas-Special-e1se8bf





Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ – the Podfather and Podmother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ —freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

Stella´s awesome closing song ⁠The Hour of the Wolf⁠.









