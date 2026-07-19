RT News - July 19 2026 2PM GMT

July 18, 2026

rt.com





Russia strikes five Ukrainian military industrial enterprises in the country’s capital along with a seaport used for the delivery and storage of military cargo. The US and Iran continue trading blows for the eighth consecutive night, with two American soldiers reportedly killed in this weekend's air raids on Jordan. RT reports from the Baikonur cosmodrome, as Russia's Soyuz spacecraft docks to the International Space Station with two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut scheduled to be aboard the orbiting laboratory for eight months.





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