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Murder of Children Has Begun - Parents Murdering Their Own Kids [06.12.2021]
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21 views • December 07, 2021
Note: Maybe 'wil paranormal' has seen my comment, now he's beginning til write the source he DL the videos from... Still without links...
Here the are:
Project Veritas - 1.41M subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Murder of Children Begins: First Responders: Audio Rescue of 11 YR Old Collapse After Jab!
Published December 6, 2021 43,594 Views
https://rumble.com/vqboa7-murder-of-children-begins-first-responders-audio-rescue-of-11-yr-old-collap.html
It’s sad enough seeing covid vaccines in adults who believed lies they were told, or who had to choose between the shot or losing their jobs. But now the FDA has raced to approve giving the jab to children under age 12, and that means we’re now seeing our first cases of severe side effects in kids who were too young to even make an informed choice.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
--
- James O'Keefe from Project Veritas is Confronted.
- The VAERS reporting system is now beginning to report on children being killed by these poisoned vaccines.
Expect thousands more to be reported before years end.
This is criminal in allowing these shots to continue. The News Media must be taken down NOW in order for this Genocide to stop.
Source:
Project Veritas
Stew Peters Show
wil paranormal
51368 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9k75skF5Tjzd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Here the are:
Project Veritas - 1.41M subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Murder of Children Begins: First Responders: Audio Rescue of 11 YR Old Collapse After Jab!
Published December 6, 2021 43,594 Views
https://rumble.com/vqboa7-murder-of-children-begins-first-responders-audio-rescue-of-11-yr-old-collap.html
It’s sad enough seeing covid vaccines in adults who believed lies they were told, or who had to choose between the shot or losing their jobs. But now the FDA has raced to approve giving the jab to children under age 12, and that means we’re now seeing our first cases of severe side effects in kids who were too young to even make an informed choice.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
--
- James O'Keefe from Project Veritas is Confronted.
- The VAERS reporting system is now beginning to report on children being killed by these poisoned vaccines.
Expect thousands more to be reported before years end.
This is criminal in allowing these shots to continue. The News Media must be taken down NOW in order for this Genocide to stop.
Source:
Project Veritas
Stew Peters Show
wil paranormal
51368 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9k75skF5Tjzd/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
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