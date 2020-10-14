Breaking! The War on Alt Media Journalists Escalates in the UK

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The Prisoner comment : "George Orwell based his Ministry of Truth in 1984 on the BBC, which he used to work for. Jimmy Savile's BBC was always the propaganda media outlet of Mi5/Mi6. Brits, switch off this propaganda shite, and don't pay your BBC License fee''.
Further Information:
BBC launches attack on journalists exposing White Helmets…again:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=214966
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0WAog-rNMY
Slow News Day : Streamed live on Oct 13, 2020