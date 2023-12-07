Into the Night - Chapter 4 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!

Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen
More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel
“Oh, my God!” Ari’s mother fell to her knees in front of her husband, weeping uncontrollably now, clutching his legs. “Blessed Virgin, help me!” He shook her off and sank back into his chair at the table, staring at Ari with eyes that blazed hatred.
In stunned horror, Ari recoiled at the scene before him. The stinging words had resurrected memories of childhood fears and uncertainties that now paraded before him in haunting progression. Even his name had made him wonder. “Ari” wasn’t German; it was Jewish! Surely his father, who hated all things Jewish with a passion, would never have named him that. His mother had insisted that it had been her choice, but there were no relatives with that name.
Helping his mother to her feet, Ari held her hands and made her face him. “Look at me,” he pleaded. “He’s lying, isn’t he? You told me I wasn’t adopted… you swore that I wasn’t!”
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.