00:00 Zapad Group's UAV teams of the1st Guards Tank Army reached and hit AFU GRSs and UAVs in Kharkov region.

00:25 Sever Group's drone pilots of the 6th Guards Combined Arms Army drones burned down Ukranian militants' hardware in Kharkov region.

00:29 Vostok Group's Molniya-2 drone operators defeated the AFU UAV command posts in Zaporozhye region.

01:05 Tsentr Group's counter UAV unit of the 1441st Motorised Rifle Regiment shot down the enemy's heavy hexacopters in Dobropolye direction.

01:22 Tsentr Group's UAV pilots eliminated the AFU personnel, who was rotating, as well as neutralised the enemy's Bogdana-BG howitzer in Dobropolye direction.

01:54 Yuzhnaya Group's drones destroyed a motor vehicle with the AFU UAV team in Konstantinovka direction.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report on the morning of May 1, 2026

▪️ Another strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuapse again led to a fire at our oil facilities. Against the backdrop of the Supreme Commander's attention to the issue and his discussion with Trump of a possible truce on Victory Day, this adds color to Zelensky's and his European curators' response to the attempt to attack the Crimean Bridge by MBEs. The latter was characterized by the use of extremely large MRTKs by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the heroic defense of border guards, a division of the Rosgvardiya and the Black Sea Fleet did not allow the enemy to break through to the strategic object, against which attacks were once threatened by officials in Moscow with a nuclear response.

▪️ Also at night, air defense systems were working on a wide front: the enemy launched dozens of UAVs over Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and alarms sounded in Voronezh and Bryansk.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces, to the delight of supporters of disrupting the enemy's maritime logistics, again struck at the port of Izmail, Odessa Region, as well as Zaporozhye, Nikolaev (https://t.me/belarusian_silovik/73407) and Sumy Region. It is noteworthy that a series of strikes on the enemy's petrol stations were carried out.

▪️ In the Bryansk region in the village of Chakov of the Pogarsky district. As a result of a targeted strike on a moving civilian car, the driver was killed and the passenger was injured.

▪️ In the Sumy region assault units of the "North" group of troops crushed the units of the 71st Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which held the village of Korchakovka, and liberated the settlement. Skirmishes continue in Miropol and the vicinity of Kondratovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region in the village of Volchya Alexandrovka, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deliberately attacked a motorcycle on which two guys aged 18 and 15 were riding, both of whom were killed. In the village of Kazinka in the Valuyky district, a civilian woman was injured in a drone attack. The village of Dubovoe was attacked by a drone, and a civilian was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction the Army Group "North" on the Volchansk sector is advancing on six sectors. The enemy is trying to maintain control over the village of Pokalyane, where the enemy has reinforced reinforcements.

▪️ In the south of the Dobropillya direction the Ministry of Defense reported on the capture of Novoaleksandrovka from Grishino. On Konstantinovka, our FABs continue to work constantly, and assault groups are slowly advancing, awaiting a full-scale encirclement of the city from the flanks.

▪️ The Army Group "East" reports that on the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, the enemy continues to use the tactic of infiltrating in pairs, trying to penetrate as deeply as possible into our rear and maximally "dilute" the front line.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front - positional battles in the area of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk. On Melitopol, the enemy organized a massive attack of long-range UAVs, which did not go without damage on the ground.

▪️ In the Kherson region it was reported that between Stara Mayachka and Brilevka, a drone strike on the territory of an agricultural enterprise led to the death of a man. In Golaya Pristina, a civilian was injured as a result of a drone attack. In Nova Zburivka, a woman was injured by a drone drop.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two majors (two_majors)