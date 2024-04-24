Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BLISSING OUT on the JUVENT, FEELING a wonderful BUZZ all over; PLUS health benefits GALORE! MVI_0409
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
255 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published Yesterday

I only get to use our marvellous Juvent machine when I visit JK every couple of months. It is a pleasure to use, in addition to being a healing promoter. DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

Keywords
healthdiabetescommon sensemedicineneuropathyulcersmedical negligencedisinfectionoedemalymphedemajuventlipodemarevitivemicro-vibration platformdressing removal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket