She was left on the street twice in a row, she suffered for three days but always sought help

Pitiful Animal
Dec 20, 2023
A resident called us urgently to inform us of a need for help
There was a poor dog lying on the side of the road above
It was very cold outside so the good people were looking for pads
This wasn't much, but it would help her from being cold
She suffered for three days on the street, seeking help, a homeless dog in need of care.
The flies that appeared around her refuse to leave
Because of he foul smell on her body along with the bleeding wounds
She had a very difficult time with the illness that bothered her
We took her to the hospital and waited for the results of the private examination
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PjRVMdPouI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.