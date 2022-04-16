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ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕤, 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔻𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕤/𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕝𝕤, 𝔽𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕤, 𝔻𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕤. 𝕆𝕙 𝕚𝕥 𝕚𝕤 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔼𝕍𝔼ℝ𝕐𝕎ℍ𝔼ℝ𝔼
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70 views • April 16, 2022
【A】【L】【E】【R】【T】
🅿🅻🅴🅰🆂🅴 🆆🅰🆃🅲🅷 👆👆👆👆
ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕤, 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔻𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕤/𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕝𝕤, 𝔽𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕤, 𝔻𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕤.
𝕆𝕙 𝕚𝕥 𝕚𝕤 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔼𝕍𝔼ℝ𝕐𝕎ℍ𝔼ℝ𝔼
🅿🅻🅴🅰🆂🅴 🆆🅰🆃🅲🅷 👆👆👆👆
ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕤, 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔻𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕤/𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕒𝕝𝕤, 𝔽𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕒𝕘𝕖𝕤, 𝔻𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕤.
𝕆𝕙 𝕚𝕥 𝕚𝕤 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔼𝕍𝔼ℝ𝕐𝕎ℍ𝔼ℝ𝔼
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