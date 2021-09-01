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Al Qaeda IS already back in Afghanistan: Bin Laden security chief and arms supplier Amin ul-Haq RETURNS to his hometown after 20 years, just hours before final US troops leave
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91 views • September 01, 2021
Al Qaeda IS already back in Afghanistan: Bin Laden security chief and arms supplier Amin ul-Haq RETURNS to his hometown after 20 years, just hours before final US troops leave
A video reportedly taken in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province shows a heavily-armed procession escorting Amin ul-Haq, Osama b
A video reportedly taken in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province shows a heavily-armed procession escorting Amin ul-Haq, Osama b
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