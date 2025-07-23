P.21a JK’s hospitalisation; low HAEMO; CHAPLAIN visit MVI_5490-2,4,6-7merged

Our dear friend of 43 years, Peter Webb visited, with flowers. The chaplain spoke with JK for an hour or so, almost exclusively about her time at The Universal Brotherhood at Balingup, where we met 44 years ago. I continue to be unimpressed, to say the least, with the slaphappy approach of Joondalup Hospital Ward K2 to timely wound care and physio, and with the low quality and palatability of the meals for a special diet patient such as JK. JK has got painful swelling in her right arm, right face cheek, and rashes all over her face and upper body, probably from allergic reactions to one or more of the cocktail of drugs she has put on. However, there has again been a slight reduction in the swelling and the angry inflammation heat. The usual below standard wound care continues, if only, however not only, the regularity of hygienic cleaning of the lesions. Nutrition is still way below acceptable standards for health and palatability. INSTITUTION: Joondalup Health Campus