⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 16th May 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 2 command posts overnight, including the command post of the 72nd mechanized brigade near Tsapovka in Kharkov Region, 16 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 8 long-term firing points and 5 missile and artillery weapon depots near the Krasny Liman in Kharkov Region, Vladimirovka and Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's, as well as Berestovoe in Lugansk People's Republic.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 360 nationalists and up to 78 armoured and motor vehicles.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 3 command posts, 104 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, and 2 fuel depots.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 325 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 14 command posts and 24 artillery units at firing positions.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Yevgenovka, Nikolaev Region and Velikaya Kamyshevakha.



▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft has been shot down near Snake Island.



▫️10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 2 Soviet-made Tu-143 Reis UAVs, have been shot down over Novosvetlovka in Lugansk People's Republic, Dementievka, Izyum and Malye Prokhody in Kharkov region, and Donetsk, Vysokoe and Kalinovskoe in Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️In addition, 18 rockets of Smerch multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Malaya Kamyshevakha, Snezhkovka, Shpakovka, Ivanovka in Kharkov Region and Chernobaevka in Kherson Region.



📊In total, 168 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 889 unmanned aerial vehicles, 307 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,108 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 381 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,529 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,949 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia