Scientific Properties of Quartz Crystal, Magnetite, Steel, Copper for EMF protection and human health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For 10% off our EMF Protection Products click here: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/
This is part 1 of a presentation called: Fake Orgone Products: An in-depth Look at the Scientific Properties of Orgone Energy
Key Topics
- Introduction to Orgone Energy and Fix the World Project
- The Science Behind Orgone Energy
- Dr. Wilhelm Reich's Discoveries
- University of Pennsylvania and Heraclitus Microscopic Research Laboratory Studies
- Alexander Golod's Pyramid Studies
- Detailed Scientific Properties of Orgone Energy Ingredients
- Quartz Crystal and Piezoelectric Effect
- Iron Oxide (Magnetite) and Microwave Absorption
- Brass (Copper Alloy) and EMI/RFI Shielding
- Steel and Magnetic Shielding
- Copper and Biological Benefits
- Addressing Concerns about Metals and Toxicity
- Benefits of Orgone Energy Devices
- EMF Protection
- Improved Health and Well-being
- Applications in Various Areas (Personal, Home, Garden, Pets)
- Orgone Energy Product Offerings and Availability
Insights and Takeaways
- Orgone energy is a natural, life-preserving energy field discovered and studied by Dr. Wilhelm Reich.
- The Fix the World Project team has extensively researched the scientific properties of the materials used in their Orgone Energy products, ensuring maximum effectiveness.
- The combination of quartz, iron oxide, brass, steel, and other ingredients creates a powerful piezoelectric and shielding effect, transforming harmful EMFs into beneficial energy.
- Concerns about metal toxicity can be addressed by understanding the importance of dosage and the distinction between natural and synthetic forms.
- Orgone Energy devices can provide a wide range of benefits, including EMF protection, improved health, and enhanced growth in plants and pets.
- The Fix the World Project offers a comprehensive range of Orgone Energy products to cater to various needs and applications.
Conclusions and Decisions
Based on the comprehensive information provided, the key conclusions and decisions are:
- Orgone Energy is a scientifically-backed concept with a strong foundation in the research of Dr. Wilhelm Reich and other reputable studies.
- The Fix the World Project's Orgone Energy products are meticulously designed and crafted using high-quality, carefully selected ingredients to maximize their effectiveness in transforming harmful EMFs.
- Concerns about metal toxicity can be addressed by understanding the importance of dosage and the distinction between natural and synthetic forms, as well as consulting with trusted health professionals.
- Incorporating Orgone Energy devices into one's environment can provide a wide range of benefits, including improved health, better sleep, enhanced plant growth, and overall well-being.
- The Fix the World Project offers a diverse range of Orgone Energy products to cater to various needs and applications, making it a reliable and comprehensive solution for those interested in exploring the benefits of Orgone Energy
Listen to the Audio Here on spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0678fN88KWiSL80hpdP60G?si=yOCg2PtzRBeVWibZg893ww