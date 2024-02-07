Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Gaetz: "I've never missed George Santos more" 🤪
channel image
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published 14 hours ago

Newsmax  |  Matt Gaetz: "I've never missed George Santos more"  OR Kevin McCarthy even....


Rep. Matt Gaetz reacts to the failed impeachment vote of Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, the likelihood former Representatives George Santos and Kevin McCarthy would have voted for impeachment and more on NEWSMAX'S "Eric Billing The Balance"

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimemayorkas impeachment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket