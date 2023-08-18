Darren Kent, Game of Thrones Actor, Dead at 36 (Aug'23)

Aug 16, 2023
Darren Kent, known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones,' 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' 'EastEnders' and more, has died. He was 36. The actor's talent agency confirmed the sad news on social media, sharing he died 'peacefully' with his parents and best friend by his side.
Mirrored - Sudden Death
