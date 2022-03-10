"THE RISE OF RUSSIA & THE END OF AMERICA" (Mar 9, 2022)

#AMERICA #RUSSIA #PROPHECY

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com





Today's word: Russia will continue to rise, taking much territory, but God says to America "From this time forward, you shall have wars." There will always be a conflict at the door from now on, piling up to eventual collapse. The hard judgement is for equal hardness of sin and refusal to repent, but the righteous who keep God's ways will be saved.

READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/03/09/the-rise-of-russia-the-end-of-america-march-9-2022/





PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

THE FALL OF AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/09/the-fall-of-america-july-25-2015/

THE FIRE PIT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/05/the-fire-pit-december-24-2021/

A BRASS FOREHEAD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/12/may-21-2021/

AMERICA IN CHAINS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/07/the-slavery-chronicles-june-7th-2019/

"FLESH" - THE ROLE OF CHINA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/flesh-the-role-of-china-june-27-2019/

WORLD POLITICS- AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/16/world-politics-america-june-16-2019/

ISAIAH 13, RUSSIA & WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/06/isaiah-13-russia-war-december-10-2021/





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This is a longer message than usual- please watch it in parts if that's what's needed to finish it. I said that the severity of the messages I'm getting is INCREASING- as a woman close to childbirth experiences sharper pains- so I am getting very severe messages pressing down with more weight than ever before. These things sit on my heart greatly when I receive them and the only reason I am here is because God will save who wants to be saved. If He did not care He would not say anything, only move to action suddenly and take this whole world by surprise. GOD IS NOT PLAYING WHEN HE SPEAKS TO US. Whoever can see the times and hear what is coming forth, that one doesn't need to fear but only make a personal decision to return to the feet of God and commit their life to Him, and He will be faithful to them. That's all I can say. I linked all prophecies I referred to in the description box. The scriptures to read are Isaiah 13, Jeremiah 23, Ezekiel 13, Isaiah 1, Jeremiah 1:13-16, Isaiah 9:9-21, those are what relates to this word for today. Thank you for visiting The Master's Voice.





OTHER PROPHECIES MENTIONED- ALTARS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/28/altars-may-27-2021/



WHAT YOU NEVER HEARD BEFORE, PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-2-to-put-out-their-light-july-6-2019/

THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/



