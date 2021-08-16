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COVID HOAX MAD AUSTRALIA 2021. THE PEOPLE V THE COVID CRIMINALS
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174 views • August 16, 2021
We have a mixed bag today. Cops breaking the law as usual.
Rod Cullerton from the GAP party, https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
and Ricardo Bossi from Australia 1 party.
https://australiaoneparty.com
If you are going to vote they are really your only choice in Australia today.
The Liberal/National/Labor Party are all traitor maggots along with their
muppet outlaw Covid Clown gang called cops.
Rod Cullerton from the GAP party, https://www.greataustralianparty.com.au
and Ricardo Bossi from Australia 1 party.
https://australiaoneparty.com
If you are going to vote they are really your only choice in Australia today.
The Liberal/National/Labor Party are all traitor maggots along with their
muppet outlaw Covid Clown gang called cops.
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