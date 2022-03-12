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3/11/2022 Miles Guo: The NFSC & ROLF rescue volunteers are the only Chinese on site in Medyka, and the presence of the new Chinese and the top-notch facilities and services provided by the Rule of Law Foundation has shocked the world and has differentiated the Chinese people from the CCP