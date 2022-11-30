Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The workflow of the director operator
18 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aew8yuHtu04 

(subtitles)

Director of photography in the film "The Choice", directed by Philipp RodikBackstage and workdays in story format))

(Stills: cinema "choice", shooting Agutin without Agutin, Philip Guzenyuk, etc.)


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

Video for COUB: From the set of "Choice" (CPO workflow) https://coub.com/view/39abup 



Keywords
animationvideobusinessmovieimagefilmsmusic videosvideographycinemaprofessionalbackstagefilm industryvideographerfilm shootingvideo for businessimage videovideostudiovideoproductionhow to shoot videofull cycle videoproductionvideoclipsfilm workvideo for the soulwork days

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket