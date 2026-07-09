Grocery Stores Implementing AI in your carts and it's Confirmed

Support your local Farmers and buy from them only!

We do not want Grocery Stores Implementing AI in our shopping carts and forced to use all of it’s tracking technology and EMF Radiation that they generate which is very bad for your health. Especially for young children and the elderly.

We Need to ONLY! Support buying our food at the local farmers where we live and this would teach the big chain stores a lesson that they will never forget when they permanently lose their once loyal customers for their greed.